BRIEF-S&T Bancorp sets cash dividend of $0.20 per share

April 18 S&T Bancorp Inc:

* Sets cash dividend of $0.20per share

* New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
