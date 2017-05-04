版本:
BRIEF-St. Joe Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 4 St. Joe Co:

* The St. Joe Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $13.2 million versus $20.3 million

* St. Joe Co- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $392.6 million, as compared to $416.8 million as of December 31, 2016

* St. Joe Co- anticipates that a majority of lots currently under development will be available for sale later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
