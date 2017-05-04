BRIEF-St. Joe Q1 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 St. Joe Co:
* The St. Joe Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $13.2 million versus $20.3 million
* St. Joe Co- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $392.6 million, as compared to $416.8 million as of December 31, 2016
* St. Joe Co- anticipates that a majority of lots currently under development will be available for sale later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.