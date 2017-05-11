BRIEF-Staar Surgical files for potential mixed shelf offering

May 11 Staar Surgical Co
* Staar Surgical Co files for potential mixed shelf
offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
* Staar Surgical says filed the universal shelf registration
statement on form S-3 as the co's existing shelf registration
expires on May 12, 2017
* Staar Surgical says it may make securities offerings under
existing shelf registration statement until new registration
statement is declared effective
* Staar Surgical says there are no plans to offer securities
under either shelf registration statement at this time
Source text: (bit.ly/2q9GpjJ)
Source text: (bit.ly/2q7YsYW)
