2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Staar Surgical names Deborah Andrews interim CFO

April 5 Staar Surgical Co-

* Staar Surgical names Deborah Andrews interim CFO

* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
