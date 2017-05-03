版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Staar Surgical reports Q1 sales $20.4 million

May 3 Staar Surgical Co

* Staar Surgical reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $20.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Staar Surgical Co- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2017 totaled $13.6 million, compared to $14.1 million at end of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
