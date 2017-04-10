BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
April 10 Stada
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
* Stada received two transaction offers for voluntary public tender offers only subject to approval of executive board
* Bain capital and Cinven are offering euro 65.28 plus a dividend of euro 0.72 per Stada share
* Executive board and supervisory board have decided in best interest of company to support offer by Bain Capital and Cinven
* Stada - Executive board, acting with approval of supervisory board, has decided to forgo existing standstill agreements with Bain Capital and Cinven
* Stada - Stada, Bain Capital and Cinven have signed an investor agreement with extensive protection provisions for employees and production sites
* Offer estimates Stada's equity value at approximately euro 4.109 billion plus dividend and company's value at about euro 5.318 billion.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies