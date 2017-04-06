BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions expects to hold special shareholder meeting in June

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders
* Staffing 360 Solutions - intend to resubmit proposal for change in domicile for voting consideration - sec filing
* Staffing 360 Solutions - preliminary proxy statement will also include a new proposal relating to Jackson Investment Group
* Staffing 360 Solutions - proposal to allow jackson investment group, according to a Nasdaq listing rule to potentially own more than 20% of co's common stock
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - special meeting of stockholders is expected to be held in june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od2mzw) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.