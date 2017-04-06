BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions expects to hold special shareholder meeting in June

April 6 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders

* Staffing 360 Solutions - intend to resubmit proposal for change in domicile for voting consideration - sec filing

* Staffing 360 Solutions - preliminary proxy statement will also include a new proposal relating to Jackson Investment Group

* Staffing 360 Solutions - proposal to allow jackson investment group, according to a Nasdaq listing rule to potentially own more than 20% of co's common stock

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - special meeting of stockholders is expected to be held in june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od2mzw) Further company coverage: