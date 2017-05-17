BRIEF-Staffing 360 solutions Q1 revenue fell 5.7 pct to $40.7 mln

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
* Staffing 360 solutions announces financial results for fiscal Q1 2017
* Q1 revenue fell 5.7 percent to $40.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock of $3.5 million compared to $2.8 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.