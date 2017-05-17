BRIEF-Staffing 360 solutions Q1 revenue fell 5.7 pct to $40.7 mln

May 17 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017

* Staffing 360 solutions announces financial results for fiscal Q1 2017

* Q1 revenue fell 5.7 percent to $40.7 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock of $3.5 million compared to $2.8 million in Q1 2016