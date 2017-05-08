BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million

May 8 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million

* Sees Q1 net loss attributable to common stock of $3.6 million compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2016

* Says it expects some softness in revenue to continue across the second quarter

* Staffing 360 Solutions says it has several new contracts that are expected to ramp up in mid-summer and to have an important impact on second half of the year