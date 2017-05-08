BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million
* Sees Q1 net loss attributable to common stock of $3.6 million compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2016
* Says it expects some softness in revenue to continue across the second quarter
* Staffing 360 Solutions says it has several new contracts that are expected to ramp up in mid-summer and to have an important impact on second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing