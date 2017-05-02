版本:
BRIEF-Stag Industrial reports Q1 core FFO per share $0.41

May 2 Stag Industrial Inc

* Stag Industrial announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.41

* Qtrly total revenue $69.5 million versus $60.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
