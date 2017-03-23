BRIEF-Stage Stores says Ralph Scozzafava notified board that he will resign his position as a director, effective June 1

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores Inc - On March 22, Ralph P. Scozzafava notified board that he will resign his position as a director, effective June 1, 2017
* Stage Stores Inc - Board will reduce number of seats on board to eight pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nIN8Cb] Further company coverage:
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.