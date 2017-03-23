版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Stage Stores says Ralph Scozzafava notified board that he will resign his position as a director, effective June 1

March 23 Stage Stores Inc

* Stage Stores Inc - On March 22, Ralph P. Scozzafava notified board that he will resign his position as a director, effective June 1, 2017

* Stage Stores Inc - Board will reduce number of seats on board to eight pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nIN8Cb] Further company coverage:
