公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Stagwell Media acquires select mobile research assets from Nielsen

June 14 Stagwell Group:

* Stagwell group - co's fund has acquired certain mobile research assets from Nielsen, specifically mobile insights survey, total communication survey

* Stagwell Group says with acquisition, Stagwell appointmented Dritan Nesho as CEO of HarrisX

* Stagwell Group says HarrisX will join Harris Insights and Analytics

* Stagwell Group - as part of transition, the acquired mobile research assets will relaunch as HarrisX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
