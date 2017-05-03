BRIEF-stamps.com reports first quarter 2017 results

May 3 Stamps.Com Inc:
* Stamps.Com reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.82
* Q1 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $7.00 to
$8.00
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $4.78 to $5.69
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $405 million to $430 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.49, revenue view $417.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for 2017, expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a
range of approximately $205 million to $225 million
