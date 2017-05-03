版本:
BRIEF-stamps.com reports first quarter 2017 results

May 3 Stamps.Com Inc:

* Stamps.Com reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.82

* Q1 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $7.00 to $8.00

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $4.78 to $5.69

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $405 million to $430 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.49, revenue view $417.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2017, expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $205 million to $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
