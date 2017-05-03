版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 16:49 BJT

BRIEF-Standard Industries launches squeeze-out at Braas Monier

May 3 Standard Industries' Marsella Holdings

* Says decided to exercise squeeze-out right at Braas Monier

* Says will acquire 687,331 Braas Monier shares not tendered in takeover offer

* Says squeeze-out price for Braas Monier 25.27 euros per share

* Says expects Braas Monier to be delisted shortlySource text: here Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐