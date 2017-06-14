版本:
BRIEF-Standard Lithium receives orders of $6.5 mln for financing

June 14 Standard Lithium Ltd

* Standard Lithium receives orders of $6.5 million for financing

* Standard Lithium ‍received subscriptions for 8.7 million common shares for non-brokered private placement to be completed at price of $0.75 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
