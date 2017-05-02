BRIEF-Standex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Standex International Corp-
* Standex reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $184.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Standex International Corp - "we expect higher year-over-year refrigeration sales in q4"
* Standex International says closed quarter with net debt of $127.4 million, compared with a net cash position of $7.4 million a year ago
* Standex International Corp - "in hydraulics, end market conditions are fundamentally solid and we anticipate a near-term pick up" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.