BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Inc announces equity units offering

May 11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc:
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc announces equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker- says intention to offer to sell,
6.5 million equity units, each with a stated amount of $100
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - intends to use a portion of
net proceeds of offering to purchase options on common stock
from counterparties
* Stanley Black & Decker- expects units will initially
consist of aggregate of 650,000 shares of 0% series c cumulative
perpetual convertible preferred stock
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - expects to grant to
underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000
units to cover over-allotments
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - common stock is expected to
be delivered upon settlement of purchase contracts in may 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: