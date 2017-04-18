版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Stanley Furniture Qtrly loss per share $0.03

April 18 Stanley Furniture Company Inc:

* Stanley Furniture announces improved first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 14.2 percent to $11.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐