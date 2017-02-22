版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Stanley furniture reports 29 pct fall in Q4 sales

Feb 22 Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Stanley furniture announces 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 29 percent to $9.8 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Expect modest profits beginning with Q2 results and for total year

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - "sourcing delays continue to impact company's ability to introduce new product at retail" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐