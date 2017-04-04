版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Staples explores possible sale of the company, in early talks with buyout firms - CNBC

April 4 (Reuters) -

* Staples explores possible sale of the company, in early talks with buyout firms - CNBC Source text: bit.ly/2nY3nuB
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐