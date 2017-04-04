版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source

April 4 (Reuters) -

* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
