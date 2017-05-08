版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer

May 8 Staples Inc:

* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer

* Wahlin joins Staples from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
