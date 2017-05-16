BRIEF-Staples says it recorded a loss of $907 mln related to sale of controlling interest in European operations in Q1 2017

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Staples Inc
* Staples Inc says in Q1 of 2017, recorded a loss of $907 million related to sale of controlling interest in European operations - SEC filing
* Staples Inc says expect to generate about $300 million of annualized pre-tax cost savings by end of 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2qnbdix) Further company coverage:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.