BRIEF-Staples says it recorded a loss of $907 mln related to sale of controlling interest in European operations in Q1 2017

May 16 Staples Inc

* Staples Inc says in Q1 of 2017, recorded a loss of $907 million related to sale of controlling interest in European operations - SEC filing

* Staples Inc says expect to generate about $300 million of annualized pre-tax cost savings by end of 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2qnbdix) Further company coverage:
