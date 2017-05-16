BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Staples Inc
* Announces first quarter 2017 performance
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Staples Inc says company remains on track to close approximately 70 stores in North America in 2017
* On a GAAP basis, company reported Q1 net income from continuing operations of $105 million, or $0.16 per diluted share
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q1 2017 results from continuing operations include pre-tax charges of $8 million primarily related to restructuring
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $4.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples Inc says for full year 2017, company expects to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples inc says "2017 is off to a good start" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.