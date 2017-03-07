版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Staples sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share

March 7 Staples Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
