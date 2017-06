June 28 Staples Inc:

* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion

* Staples inc says board of directors has unanimously approved merger agreement and recommends that all staples stockholders vote in favor of transaction

* Staples Inc - deal closing is not subject to a financing condition‍​

* Staples Inc says Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc are acting as financial advisors and Wilmer Hale LLP is acting as legal advisor to staples

* Staples inc - deal expected to close no later than December, 2017