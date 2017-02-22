BRIEF-Star Bulk Carriers Q4 loss per share $0.58

Feb 22 Star Bulk Carriers Corp:

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp - for Q4 of 2016, total net voyage revenues were $50.9 million compared to $43.5 million for Q4 of 2015.

* Q4 total revenue $63.2 million versus $64.2 million

* "for Q4 of 2016, our average utilization was 98.0%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: