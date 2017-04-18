版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Star Gas Partners LP Increases quarterly distribution to 11 cents per unit

April 18 Star Gas Partners Lp

* Star Gas Partners, L.P. Increases quarterly distribution to 11 cents per unit

* Star Gas Partners LP - increased quarterly distribution for three months ended march 31, 2017 to $0.1100 per common unit from $0.1025 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
