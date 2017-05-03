版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Star Gas Partners report Q2 revenue $532.1 mln

May 3 Star Gas Partners Lp

* Star Gas Partners, L.P. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 15.2 percent to $532.1 million

* Star Gas Partners Lp - qtrly net income available to limited partners $0.71 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
