2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Starboard Value has taken 5.7 pct stake in Parexel International- WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage:
