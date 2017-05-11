BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 5.7 pct stake in PAREXEL International

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Parexel International Corp
* Starboard value lp reports 5.7 percent stake in parexel international -sec filing
* Starboard value lp says parexel shares "undervalued"
* Starboard value lp says parexel has 'substantial opportunity' to improve operating margins as compared to peers
* Starboard value lp says parexel should explore strategic alternatives, says there would be 'significant buyer interest' Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q6bDKd) Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.