BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 5.7 pct stake in PAREXEL International

May 11 Parexel International Corp

* Starboard value lp reports 5.7 percent stake in parexel international -sec filing

* Starboard value lp says parexel shares "undervalued"

* Starboard value lp says parexel has 'substantial opportunity' to improve operating margins as compared to peers

* Starboard value lp says parexel should explore strategic alternatives, says there would be 'significant buyer interest' Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q6bDKd) Further company coverage:
