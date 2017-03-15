版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 4.4 pct stake in Tribune Media as of March 13

March 15 Tribune Media Co

* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
