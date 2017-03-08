BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Brinks Co:
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.