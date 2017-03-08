版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co

March 8 Brinks Co:

* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐