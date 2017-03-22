版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Starbucks announces expansion of its mobile order & pay platform

March 22 Starbucks Corp :

* Announced the expansion of its mobile order & pay platform to give customers the option to order Starbucks beverage while on the go

* Elects Rosalind Brewer, former CEO of Sam's Club, Jørgen Knudstorp, executive chairman of Lego and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft to board

* Plans to expand current initiatives and hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025 and 100,000 opportunity youth by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
