BRIEF-Starbucks to issue its first yen-denominated bonds by end of month - Nikkei

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Nikkei:
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei
* Starbucks' bonds, to be underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will be sold mainly to institutional investors in Japan - Nikkei
* Starbucks to use 50 billion yen raised from bonds exclusively for company's projects on environmental sustainability and social development - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2lDp52H) Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.