BRIEF-Starbucks to issue its first yen-denominated bonds by end of month - Nikkei

March 3 Nikkei:

* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei

* Starbucks' bonds, to be underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will be sold mainly to institutional investors in Japan - Nikkei

* Starbucks to use 50 billion yen raised from bonds exclusively for company's projects on environmental sustainability and social development - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2lDp52H) Further company coverage:
