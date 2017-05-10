BRIEF-Startek reports Q1 revenue $77.7 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Startek Inc
* Startek reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $77.7 million versus $78 million
* Startek Inc says Q1 gross profit increased 19% to $10.0 million, with gross margin up 220 basis points to 12.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit