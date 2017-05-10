版本:
BRIEF-Startek reports Q1 revenue $77.7 million

May 10 Startek Inc

* Startek reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $77.7 million versus $78 million

* Startek Inc says Q1 gross profit increased 19% to $10.0 million, with gross margin up 220 basis points to 12.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
