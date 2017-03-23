版本:
BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust announces public offering of convertible notes

March 23 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood Property Trust announces public offering of convertible notes

* Starwood Property Trust Inc- Offering $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase from time to time, outstanding 4.55% convertible senior notes due 2018 of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
