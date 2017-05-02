版本:
BRIEF-State Auto Financial reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

May 2 State Auto Financial Corp-

* State Auto Financial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.22

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $344.3 million versus $339.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
