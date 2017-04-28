版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-State bank Q1 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr

April 28 State Bank Corp

* State bank corp. Earnings double yoy to $1.43 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 1q17; non-performing assets decline to lowest levels since 2007

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
