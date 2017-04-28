BRIEF-State bank Q1 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 State Bank Corp
* State bank corp. Earnings double yoy to $1.43 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 1q17; non-performing assets decline to lowest levels since 2007
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: