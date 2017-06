BRIEF-STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

May 10 State National Companies Inc:

* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $59 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $1.18 TO $1.26

* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES INC - QTRLY PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $36.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15%