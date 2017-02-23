版本:
BRIEF-State National Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Feb 23 State National Companies Inc:

* State National Companies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $60.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.13 to $1.21

* State National Companies Inc qtrly premiums earned were $35.4 million, an increase of 7%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State National Companies Inc - raising our 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
