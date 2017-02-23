BRIEF-State National Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Feb 23 State National Companies Inc:
* State National Companies reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $60.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.13 to $1.21
* State National Companies Inc qtrly premiums earned were
$35.4 million, an increase of 7%
* State National Companies Inc - raising our 2017 outlook
