2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-State Street Corp files for offering of fixed-to-floating rate notes, size undisclosed

May 10 State Street Corp

* State Street Corp files for offering of fixed-to-floating rate notes, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q2kRHo) Further company coverage:
