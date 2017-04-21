版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六

BRIEF-State Street Global Advisors says received a paymentfrom class action settlement

April 21 State Street Corp:

* State Street Global Advisors says received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Weatherford International Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
