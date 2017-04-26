BRIEF-State Street Q1 earnings per share $1.21

April 26 State Street Corp

* State street reports first-quarter 2017 gaap-basis eps of $1.15, and roe of 9.9%, as both increased compared to the first-quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total gaap revenue $2.67 billion

* Q1 total expenses on operating basis $2,057 million versus $1,943 million last year

* Q1 total revenue on operating basis $2,781 million versus $2,574 million last year

* Q1 total fee revenue on operating basis $2,268 million versus $2,033 million last year

* Assets under management at q1 end $2,561 billion versus $2,468 billion at q4 end

* State street corp - basel iii tier 1 capital ratio based on advanced approaches as of quarter end 14.4 percent versus 14.8 percent as of dec 31, 2016