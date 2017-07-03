BRIEF-Statoil to kick off 2-3 months UK drilling campaign

July 3 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Kick-off for Statoil's UK exploration campaign

* Will soon commence a three-well exploration drilling campaign on UK continental shelf, using the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig

* We hope to make discoveries that can add value to existing projects and also provide resources necessary for new developments on ukcs

* Wells will be drilled in a continuous campaign that is expected to last approximately 2-3 months

* First well, mariner segment 9, could prove additional resources and increase extent of mariner field

* Second well is at Jock Scott, a prospect on the underexplored margins of the Viking Graben

* The last well of the campaign will be the Verbier opportunity in the Moray Firth area

* We have three exciting wells to test with a proven and efficient rig that will enable us to continue to develop our understanding of the full exploration potential of this mature basin and hopefully add new commercial reserves to our UK portfolio