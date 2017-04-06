版本:
BRIEF-Steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study

April 6 Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study

* Cardiome Pharma-Steadymed says results "indicate patchpump devices performed as intended in all categories of evaluation", including dose accuracy, precision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
