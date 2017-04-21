BRIEF-Steadymed raises $30 mln in private placement

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Steadymed Ltd:
* Steadymed raises $30 million in private placement
* Steadymed Ltd - prepares to file new drug application (NDA) for trevyent in Q2 2017
* Steadymed Ltd - financing was led by Adage Capital Management, Orbimed, Deerfield Management and Kingdon Capital Management
* Steadymed Ltd says Steadymed will sell approximately 5.0 million ordinary shares in private placement
* Steadymed - proceeds from private placement to be used primarily to fund NDA submission for trevyent approval for sale in U.S.
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022