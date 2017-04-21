BRIEF-Steadymed raises $30 mln in private placement

April 21 Steadymed Ltd:

* Steadymed raises $30 million in private placement

* Steadymed Ltd - prepares to file new drug application (NDA) for trevyent in Q2 2017

* Steadymed Ltd - financing was led by Adage Capital Management, Orbimed, Deerfield Management and Kingdon Capital Management

* Steadymed Ltd says Steadymed will sell approximately 5.0 million ordinary shares in private placement

* Steadymed - proceeds from private placement to be used primarily to fund NDA submission for trevyent approval for sale in U.S.