BRIEF-Steadymed reports Q1 loss per share $0.92

BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 12 Steadymed Ltd
* Steadymed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.92
* On track to file a new drug application (NDA) for trevyent for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in Q2 2017
* Recorded licensing revenues of $315,000 in Q1 of 2017, compared to $375,000 revenues in Q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft