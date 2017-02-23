BRIEF-Stealthgas Inc Q4 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Stealthgas Inc:
* Stealthgas inc. Reports fourth quarter and twelve months ended december 31, 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue rose 0.3 percent to $37.5 million
* Stealthgas inc - reached a fleet employment coverage of 73% for 2017 and have increased earnings visibility to $200 million in contracted revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans