BRIEF-Stealthgas Inc Q4 loss per share $0.11

Feb 23 Stealthgas Inc:

* Stealthgas inc. Reports fourth quarter and twelve months ended december 31, 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 0.3 percent to $37.5 million

* Stealthgas inc - reached a fleet employment coverage of 73% for 2017 and have increased earnings visibility to $200 million in contracted revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: