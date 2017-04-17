版本:
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics reports effectiveness of s-4 registration statement

April 17 Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Steel Dynamics announces effectiveness of s-4 registration statement and launch of exchange offer for up to $400.0 million of its 5.000 pct senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
